As Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi won Delhi Mayor Election 2023 on Wednesday (February 22), the party's MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at counterparty BJP. "Goondaism has lost, the public has won. BJP wanted to make its own mayor by cheating. I congratulate Shelly Oberoi on her election as Delhi mayor. Next, Ale Iqbal will become the deputy mayor," he said. This is the fourth time the elections were scheduled after three failed attempts. The voting took place at Dr S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre for at least two hours. Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result: AAP Candidate Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi's New Mayor After Mayoral Polls at MCD Civic House.

AAP's Shelly Oberoi Won Delhi Mayor Election 2023, Party MLA Takes A Dig

Goondaism has lost, the public has won. BJP wanted to make its own mayor by cheating. I congratulate Shelly Oberoi on her election as Delhi mayor. Next, Ale Iqbal will become the deputy mayor: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/vT1QI30QQa — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

