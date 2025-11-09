A police vehicle was set on fire in Gopalganj, Bihar, after a bike accident involving three riders sparked rumours that one of them had died. The incident occurred around 6:30-7 PM today, November 9, when the bike tried to avoid a speeding Scorpio, resulting in a crash that left the riders injured and hospitalised. Enraged by the false news of a death, a crowd at the scene torched the police vehicle, forcing authorities to use tear gas to disperse them. Gopalganj SP Avdhesh Dixit confirmed that some people have been detained and assured that those responsible for the attack would be identified. The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, including which vehicle caused the collision. Authorities are examining the incident to prevent such chaotic reactions in the future. Mobile Phone Blast Triggers Fire on Amritsar–Purnia Court Jan Sewa Express Near Sonbarsa Kachahari in Bihar, Blaze Quickly Contained; No Casualties Reported (Video).

Police Vehicle Torched After Bike Accident Rumour in Gopalganj

#WATCH | Gopalganj, Bihar: On police vehicle set on fire, Gopalganj's SP Avdhesh Dixit said, "Around 6:30-7:00 pm, three boys were going on a bike. A police vehicle was also passing by. A Scorpio came speeding from the front. While trying to avoid the Scorpio, the bike riders met… pic.twitter.com/TY6cACo5ao — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

