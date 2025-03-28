A fire broke out at Annapurna Girls Hostel in Knowledge Park-3 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida due to an air conditioner blast, creating panic among the residents. Some girls were inside the hostel when the fire erupted and managed to escape by climbing down from the balcony using the stairs. A viral video shows one girl losing her balance while descending and falling to the ground. Onlookers can be heard expressing concern, with one young man urging others to help her as she appeared to be seriously injured. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts in Garment Company in Noida.

Girl Falls From Balcony While Escaping Greater Noida Fire

A sudden fire broke out on Tuesday evening at Annapurna Girls' Hostel, located in the Knowledge Park-3 area of Greater Noida, causing panic in the locality. The fire started due to an air conditioner (AC) blast in the hostel and spread rapidly. At the time of the incident,… pic.twitter.com/ncIeqxpOgM — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) March 28, 2025

