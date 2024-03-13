A massive fire has broken out in several dhabas located in the Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida. The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, has prompted a significant response from local fire departments. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene who worked diligently to control the blaze. There has been no casualties in the fire incident. Greater Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts in Two Flats of a Residential Society in Uttar Pradesh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Greater Noida Fire

#WATCH | "We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no… https://t.co/1k1TGb38FF pic.twitter.com/V5cPRTFYM7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2024

