A fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene and have successfully brought the fire under control. The Fire Department has confirmed that there have been no reported casualties in the incident. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Jarimari Area in Sakinaka, Video Shows Clouds of Smoke Emanating.

Greater Noida Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West. The reason for the fire is not yet known, fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control. No loss of life reported: Fire Department pic.twitter.com/zIpvWjvDfd — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

