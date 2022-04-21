On the occasion of Civil Services Day 2022 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The date of 21 April was selected to commemorate National Civil Service Day as it marks the anniversary of the historic address given by the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the newly appointed administrative services officers.

Greetings to all the civil servants on Civil Services Day. Addressing a programme on the occasion. https://t.co/iKMY8s6PtN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2022

