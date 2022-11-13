Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest from Khambhalia Assembly seat in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Gadhvi, a former journalist and TV anchor, won 73 % of the votes in an AAP survey on who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat. The assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases- December 1 and December 5, with results to be declared on December 8. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Releases 15th List of Three Candidates Candidates; Mahendra Rajput, Lalji Parmar Enter Fray.

Isudan Gadhvi To Contest From Khambhalia:

Gujarat Assembly Elections | Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest from Khambhalia Assembly seat. — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)