A picture of an Indonesian Air Force sniper with his spotter is going viral on social media. The picture of the Indonesian Air Force sniper with his spotter was shared by a Reddit user has been the talk of town. In the pictures, a sniper of the Indonesian Air Force can be seen stationed with his spotter. In the picture, the spotter appears to be like a snake and netizens were quick to notice that. One Reddit user said, "That is the weirdest looking barrel I've every- THAT IS NOT PART OF THE GUN," while another user said, "I thought it was an ammo belt at first, then I wondered why the ammo belt is sticking up that far in the front??" However, some users said that the picture is of a video where an Indian Army sniper can be seen armed with Sako TRG 42 .338 Lapua Magnum Sniper Rifle along with a king cobra while others users said that the picture is of Malaysian army. Video: Boy Goes to Police Station to Complain About His Mother For Hitting Him, Eating His Chocolates in Madhya Pradesh.

Indonesian Air Force Sniper With His Spotter

Indian Army Sniper Armed With Sako TRG 42 .338

Indian Army Sniper Armed With Sako TRG 42 .338 Lapua Magnum Sniper Rifle Along A King Cobra Somewhere Near LAC At Arunachal Pradesh 🇮🇳⚡️🇨🇳 Also Read: https://t.co/5nIX6e0AUG pic.twitter.com/IOBVa8YNFl — SSBCrackExams (@SSBCrackExams) October 15, 2022

It’s Malaysian Army, Claims Twitter User

It's Malaysian army dumass. Atleast fact check before u post. — av (@daredevilxxx6) October 15, 2022

