Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a furlough by the Haryana government. According to reports, Ram Rahim was escorted under heavy police security to the Dera premises in Sirsa this morning, April 9. He is expected to stay in Sirsa for the duration of his 21-day release. It must be noted that this is the 13th time that Ram Rahim has been granted temporary release from prison. His last parole, which spanned 30 days, was granted ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, thus leading to political controversy. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole Again: Dera Sacha Sauda Head Quietly Released From Rohtak Jail on Parole, Set To Visit Sirsa Dera for First Time Since Conviction.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough

