New Delhi, January 8: The Delhi government said that devotees will be allowed to visit Gurudwaras on Sunday on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh in relaxation to the weekend curfew norms. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had said that shops dealing in non-essential goods will only be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Meanwhile, Delhi reported over 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday.

