Netizens Share Pics And Videos Of Waterlogging In Gurugram Following Heavy Rainfall:
Sheetla mata Mandir road,#Gurgaon received on whatsapp. Date: 19th July2021#gurgaonrains #ncrrains #monsoons pic.twitter.com/pihPLQS50z
— Tushar Tiwari (@tushartiwari199) July 19, 2021
Waterlogging after heavy rain in Sheetla Mata Mandir Road #Gurgaon #Haryana #gurgaonRain pic.twitter.com/I0JdYIzSzc
— RSLIVE (@imrslive) July 19, 2021
Tau Devi Lal Stadium 🏟 in #Gurgaon today is a big lake ! pic.twitter.com/XyFhvwRQ0u
— Dr. Satya Prakash Yadav (@satya_yadav) July 19, 2021
@cmohry @BJP4Haryana @HTGurgaon well developed city yet worst when it comes to water drainage. #haryana #waterdrainage #gurgaon #chiefminister #manoharlalkhattar small cities (tier3, tier4) are better then Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/E2qwlm0yhq
— Eshant Jindal (@EshantJi) July 19, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)