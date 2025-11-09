In a shocking incident, two minor boys allegedly shot their 17-year-old schoolmate inside a luxury apartment at Central Park Resorts in Gurugram using a licensed pistol belonging to one of their fathers. The Class 11 students, all from Yaduvanshi School, were reportedly meeting at the apartment when the gun went off, injuring the victim in the neck. Police recovered the pistol, magazines, and over 70 live cartridges from the scene. The injured teen was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Gurugram Police arrested both minors within hours of the incident and have launched an investigation into the motive, which appears to be linked to a personal dispute. A Scene of Crime Unit (CSI) has also been deployed to assist in the probe. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: SHO Balraj Singh says, "We received a call at midnight yesterday about a gunshot in Central Park in the society. We went to the scene and discovered that three children lived there. They had arrived at that time. Their father had rented the property… https://t.co/OifzfG2vwP pic.twitter.com/pDuLPYV1xC — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

🚨Gurugram Shocker Two Class 11 students from Yaduvanshi School allegedly shot their 17-year-old classmate inside a Central Park Resorts apartment using a licensed pistol belonging to one of their fathers. Police recovered the gun, magazines and 70 cartridges The victim is… pic.twitter.com/qhlWenpf3L — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 9, 2025

