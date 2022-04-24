The counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election 2022 is underway in Assam. Till 12.30 pm, the results of 15 wards out of the 57 wards were out. Kamrup (Metro) District administration said that BJP won 11 wards while its ally AGP won 2. On the other hand, AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won 1 ward each.

Check tweet:

Guwahati Municipal Corporation election results | BJP wins 11 wards while its ally AGP wins 2. AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) win 1 ward each: Kamrup (Metro) District administration — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

