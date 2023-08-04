The Supreme Court has refused to order a stay on the scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Clarifying that the survey will be conducted without any excavation or structural harm, the court maintains the course of action. This decision affirms the continuation of the survey without disruption or damage. The entire process of the scientific survey is to be concluded by employing a non-invasive methodology, as stated by the Supreme Court. The direction of the High Court, emphasising no excavation, is reiterated by the Supreme Court. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Trishul And Other Hindu Symbols Found On Premises, Says Advocate Saurabh Tiwari; Wants Site To Be Sealed (Watch Video).

Supreme Court Clears Path for ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque Premises

Supreme Court declines to stay the scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Supreme Court says that ASI has clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the… pic.twitter.com/Q2lF2uOkRD — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Supreme Court says the entire process of scientific survey shall be concluded with non-invasive methodology. We reiterate the direction of the High Court that there shall be no excavation, says Supreme Court. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

