Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, December 27, commuted by e-rickshaw in Delhi. As per the news agency ANI, the BJP leader commuted by e-rickshaw to reach Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 26 station from Shivaji Stadium to attend the DDA Foundation Day program at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. The 1-minute 50-second video clip also shows Hardeep Singh Puri paying the e-rickshaw driver digitally through a UPI app. Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Delhi Metro Ride Before Attending DDA Foundation Day Event in Dwarka (Watch Video).

Hardeep Singh Puri Commutes by E-Rickshaw

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commuted by e-rickshaw to reach Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 26 station from Shivaji Stadium, to attend the DDA Foundation Day program at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. He also paid the e-rickshaw driver digitally through an App. pic.twitter.com/woh1uMRLKc — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

