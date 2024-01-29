The Delhi High Court recently ordered messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram to delete all groups and block accounts that are cheating people in the name of Sequoia Capital. It must be noted that Sequoia is a venture capital firm having its headquarters in California, United States. Sequoia Capital offers investment services in various sectors, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cryptocurrency, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, tech and telecom. On January 24, Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order saying that these accounts and channels were being used to dupe people. "Irreparable loss will be caused to Sequoia if the order is not passed," the judge said. HC on Religious Conversion: Individual Converting Religion for Marriage Must Be Informed of Legal Consequences Like Inheritance and Maintenance, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on People Being Cheated

