The Delhi High Court, on Friday, January 19, said that an individual undergoing religious conversion for the purpose of marriage must be fully informed of the legal consequences associated with it. The high court observed while issuing a slew of directions to be followed in conversion cases. "By providing a detailed understanding of the religious and its associated ramifications, the individual must be made aware of the potential shifts in his or her legal standing post-conversion," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said. The high court said that the foremost requirement in the process of religious conversion for the purpose of marriage revolves around ensuring informed consent and comprehensive understanding on the part of the individual who is undergoing conversion. Woman Abuses Judge During Live Hearing: Delhi High Court Issues Contempt of Court Notice to Australia-Based Woman After She Abuses Judge and Court.

HC on Religious Conversion

Person Converting Religion For Marriage Must Be Informed Of Legal Consequences Like Inheritance, Maintenance: Delhi HC Issues Directions | @nupur_0111 #DelhiHighCourt #ReligiousConversion https://t.co/oNQd83hkXF — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)