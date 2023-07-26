The Himachal Pradesh High Court denied anticipatory bail to a qualified ophthalmologist, Dr Nadeem Akhtar, facing FIR under Sections 295A IPC, 153A, and 505 (2) IPC for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Hindu Deities Lord Shiva and Lord Nandi on Facebook. The Court, led by Justice Virender Singh, emphasised that being an educated individual, the applicant was well aware of the impact of his alleged posts and comments and must respect the religious beliefs of others in society, stating, 'Laxman Rekha Shouldn’t Be Crossed in the Name of Freedom of Expression'. The bench further remarked that granting bail in such cases could set a wrong precedent and encourage similar offensive comments, ultimately posing a threat to the country's secular fabric. Himachal Pradesh High Court Seeks Remedy To Deal With Monkey, Stray Dogs Menace in Shimla and Its Surroundings.

Himachal Pradesh High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail

[Alleged FB Posts Against Lord Shiva] 'Laxman Rekha Shouldn't Be Crossed In Name Of Freedom Of Expression': HP High Court Denies Relief To A Doctor

