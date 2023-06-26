The Punjab & Haryana High Court affirmed the acquittal of defendants in a 2002 case of abetment to suicide, noting that a woman's death by suicide in the matrimonial house does not, by itself, make her in-laws and husband responsible for harassment and abetment to commit suicide. According to reports, the deceased committed suicide in her marital home in 2002 as a result of harassment stemming from a dowry demand. In 2006, the trial court found the defendants not guilty after they had been detained following the woman's father's complaint. HC on Wife Paying for Husband's Travel: Karnataka High Court Overturns Family Court's Order Mandating Woman to Pay for Husband’s Travel From US in Divorce Case.

HC on Suicide by Wife

