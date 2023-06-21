The Karnataka High Court recently overturned a family court judgement that mandated a wife pay her husband's $1.65 lakh travel costs from the USA to Bengaluru if she wanted to cross-examine him in their divorce case.

A stipulation like that would effectively deny the petitioner's ability to cross-examine her spouse in a crucial case when her marriage was at risk, Justice Krishna S Dixit said. According to the single judge, courts of justice cannot impose on a party a requirement that they would not be able to fulfil. HC on Divorce in Live-in Relationship: Couple Living Together by Mere Agreement Cannot Seek Divorce As Live-in Relationship Legally Not Recognised As Marriage, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Wife Seeking to Cross-Examine Husband

