Has HDFC Bank raised its minimum balance requirement for urban savings account holders? As per reports, the bank has increased the minimum average monthly balance from INR 10,000 to INR 25,000 for customers opening new savings accounts in metro and urban areas after August 1, 2025. Those failing to maintain this balance may face penalty charges. The change follows a similar move by ICICI Bank, which recently hiked its limit to INR 50,000 for new accounts. HDFC Bank’s revised rule will not affect existing customers unless separately notified and does not apply to salary or Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts, which have zero-balance provisions. In semi-urban branches, the limit has reportedly risen from INR 5,000 to INR 25,000, while in rural branches it has gone up from INR 5,000 to INR 10,000. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank To Raise Charges on Credit Card and Banking Services From July 1.

HDFC Bank Hikes Minimum Balance for Savings Accounts, Reports

