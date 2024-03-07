A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding function where a man died of a heart attack while dancing at a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The deceased, identified as Sudhir, was dancing at the wedding procession of his brother, Vishesh Kumar when he suddenly collapsed to the floor. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The doctors suspect Sudhir died of a heart attack. Reporter Dies of Heart Attack: Ravi Gupta Collapses While On-Field Reporting in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Heart Attack While Dancing

The groom's younger brother Sudhir was dancing on the DJ. Suddenly he collapsed and died. Age was only 15 years. Etah, #UttarPradesh #HeartAttacks pic.twitter.com/thbSMBeDip — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)