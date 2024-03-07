In a tragic incident, a news reporter suffered a heart attack while on-field reporting and died in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Ravi Gupta. Gupta was associated with Asian News International (ANI) for a long time. He suffered a heart attack at around 3. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. More details are awaited. Heart Attack Death in Agra: UP Man Collapses While Working at Shop, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

