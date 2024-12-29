A massive fire broke out at Heera Panna Mall near Haji Ali, Mumbai, on Sunday morning, prompting swift firefighting operations. The blaze quickly spread, causing panic among shoppers and staff. Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and are working to contain the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. Local traffic in the area has been affected as emergency vehicles continue to arrive. Further updates are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Rohini Sector 25, Video Shows Thick Cloud Of Smoke.

Heera Panna Mall Fire

हिरा पन्ना मॉल हाजी अली जंक्शन (ताडदेव ) येथे आग लागली आहे. Fire At Hira Panna Mall Haji Ali Junction (Tardeo) #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 29, 2024

