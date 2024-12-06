A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Rohini Sector 25 on Friday, December 6. A video shared by IANS showed a thick cloud of black smoke coming out of the warehouse. Around ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The warehouse reportedly stored PVC pipes, the report said. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums of Rani Garden in Geeta Colony; No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Delhi Fire

Delhi: A major fire broke out in a warehouse in Rohini Sector 25. Around ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The warehouse reportedly stored PVC pipes pic.twitter.com/csVObIBR2U — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2024

