A heart-stopping moment unfolded at Nagpur Railway Station on Monday evening when a woman trying to board the moving Nagpur-Pune Express slipped dangerously close to the tracks. Just as disaster loomed, RPF Constable Dheeraj Dalal sprinted into action, grabbing her in the nick of time and pulling her to safety. The incident, which occurred around 6 PM on Platform No. 4, was witnessed by shocked onlookers who hailed Dalal as a real-life hero. The woman, visibly shaken, thanked him tearfully. Railway officials praised his bravery and presence of mind, calling him a role model for the force. Social media erupted in praise, with many urging authorities to formally recognise his life-saving act. UP: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Video of Heroic Rescue Goes Viral.

Heroic Act Caught on Camera

A woman slipped while boarding a train at Nagpur station and was left hanging from the door. Constable Dheeraj Dalal acted swiftly, pulling her to safety and preventing a major mishap.#OperationJeewanRaksha #HeroesInUniform#QuickAction @RPFCR @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mHvYHGF94c — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 29, 2025

