The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday directed the transfer of 16 government officials, in the state, with immediate effect, reported news agency ANI. This includes 4 IAS officers, 4 IPS officers, and 8 State Administrative Service officers. IAS officers C. Paulrasu, Harbans Singh Brascon, Nivedita Negi, and Mahendra Pal Gurjar have been named in the order. While the list included IPS officers Gurdev Chand, Sanjeev Kumar, Sakshi Verma, and Dr. Monika. Himachal Pradesh Intends To Become First Green Energy State by 2025, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh IAS, IPS Transfer News:

