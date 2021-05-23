Himachal Pradesh Reports 1,309 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,059 Recoveries & 59 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

#COVID19 | 1,309 new positive cases, 4,059 recoveries, and 59 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 1,79,034 Active cases: 25,979 pic.twitter.com/zpcdLm6GHl — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)