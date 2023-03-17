Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday presented the state budget in the assembly. During the budget presentation, Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh will be developed as a 'Green Energy State' by March 31, 2026. "A target to set up Solar Energy Projects of 500 MW in 2023-24," he added. Earlier, Sukhu announced that a cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on the sale of liquor bottles. The move is expected to fetch Rs 100 crore in revenue per annum. Himachal Pradesh Government to Impose Cow Cess of Rs 10 Per Bottle on Sale of Liquor, Announces CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh To Be Developed as a ‘Green Energy State’

