Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Sukhvinder singh Sukhu and other political leaders extended their wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day on January 25. The State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament on 18 December, 1970. Following which, the new hill state was formed on 25 January, 1971. Republic Day 2023 Parade Chief Guest Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Welcomed At Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2023 Greetings:

सभी हिमाचलवासियों को पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नैसर्गिक सौंदर्य से समृद्ध इस प्रदेश के परिश्रमी लोग हमेशा देशसेवा में समर्पित रहे हैं। आने वाले समय में वे सफलताओं की नई ऊंचाइयों को प्राप्त करें, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

हिमाचल प्रदेश के 'पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस' पर सभी हिमाचलवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ‘देव भूमि’ हिमाचल प्रदेश अनुपम प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य और अनेक पर्यटन स्थलों के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। मेरी मंगलकामना है कि वीरों की यह भूमि पर्यावरण और विकास का संतुलन बनाते हुए प्रगति के शिखर पर पहुंचे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2023

Warm greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day. #DevBhoomi Himachal Pradesh is blessed with sublime natural beauty & vibrant cultural heritage. May the state continue its rapid strides for development while living in harmony with nature. #HimachalPradesh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 25, 2023

प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य व अनुपम सुंदरता के लिये प्रसिद्ध, ‘देवभूमि’ हिमाचल प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर प्रदेश के सभी बहन-भाईयों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई। कांग्रेस पार्टी, हिमाचल की जनता की ख़ुशहाली, प्रदेश की प्रगति और उसके संरक्षण के लिये प्रतिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/zWGTlak9Zj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 25, 2023

