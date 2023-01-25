Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who arrived in india on Tuesday for a three-day state visit was today welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. This is for the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest to India's Republic Day celebrations. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade. Republic Day 2023: R-Day Chief Guest Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Arrives in New Delhi (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Egyptian President will attend the #RepublicDayParade as the Chief Guest. pic.twitter.com/pcUMbSgXPU — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)