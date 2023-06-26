Incessant rainfall in the last 48 hours has led to waterlogging and triggered flash floods in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, especially in the Mandi district. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mandi district for today and tomorrow. "It has rained extensively in the last 48 hours. Mandi district has received maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours. It is still raining. This situation will remain for about 4-5 days," Surendra Paul, IMD Director, Himachal Pradesh said. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Photos and Videos: Massive Landslides in Mandi Blocks Chandigarh-Manali Highway, Tourists Among Those Stranded.

