The Bombay High Court reduced the life sentence of an accused to 10 years in jail stating that the accused has had not taken undue advantage and had not acted in a cruel or unusual manner. The accused was convicted for killing his wife for not cooking meat properly. However, the court changed the husband's murder conviction to one of culpable homicide. Bombay High Court Says All Police Officers Must Wear Uniform in Court After Female Cop Appears Wearing Salwar-Kameez Without Dupatta.

Life Sentence Reduced to 10 Years in Jail

