The Bombay High Court recently said that all police officers have to wear uniform in court. The court made this statement after a lawyer raised objection to a female officer appearing before the court in plain clothes. Surprisingly, the female officer appeared before the court in salwar-kameez without dupatta. During an argument of a case, the lawyer said that police officers do not follow the court's decorum. Bombay High Court Says Labeling Husband As ‘Womaniser’, ‘Alcoholic’ Without Proving Allegations Sans Proof ‘Cruelty’.

Check Post:

