A massive fire broke out at a complex in Telangana's Secunderabad. According to reports, the blaze erupted on the 7th and 8th floor of Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad. Reports suggest that over 20 people are feared trapped. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, no casualty has been reported. Hyderabad Fire: One Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts at Sohail Hotel Near Nalgonda X Road.

Fire Mishap at Swapnalok in Secunderabad

Several People Are Feared Trapped in the Building

Breaking massive fire breaks out in Swapnalok Complex, Secunderabad Hyderabad several people are feared trapped in the building.#Hyderabad #firesafety pic.twitter.com/dAu1b7ouAZ — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) March 16, 2023

