The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that they received a threat from an unknown person stating that he will blast the city soon. Police officials said that they received the threat at around 11 am on May 22, after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter. In his message, the person said, "I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon." Soon after receiving the threatening message, the police began investigating the concerned account. "Further investigation into this matter is underway," the Mumbai Police said. Suspicious Call to Mumbai Police Control Room: Caller From Rajasthan Claims Receiving Information About 26/11 Mumbai Attack.

I Am Gonna Blast the Mumbai Very Soon

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police received a threat around 11 am on May 22, after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter, "I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon.” The police have started investigating the concerned account. Further investigation into this matter is underway:… — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)