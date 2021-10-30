Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that he would soon launch his own political party. He further added that he would old talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and breakway factions of Akali Dal once farmers' issue is resolved. The former Punjab CM also rejected reports that he was holding backend talks with Congress.

On Wednesday,Captain Singh had said that he would soon share the name and symbol of his new party once it is confirmed by the Election Commission. He resigned last month as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Tweet By ANI:

I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions & others for Punjab elections once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab & its farmers: Captain Amarinder Singh https://t.co/0slRbjQlwT — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

