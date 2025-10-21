Ahmedabad, October 21: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a 27-year-old fast-food restaurant manager after finding him alone with his wife in Amraiwadi’s CTM area in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon, October 19. The victim, Gopal Rathod, suffered fatal injuries to his neck and shoulder. The accused reportedly attacked him in a fit of rage, hurling casteist slurs before fleeing the scene. Rathod was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital despite emergency intervention.

The case came to light after Rathod’s 28-year-old sister lodged an FIR with Amraiwadi police, accusing the 30-year-old husband of murder and voluntarily causing hurt. The FIR also cited provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following reports that the accused hurled casteist slurs at the victim before stabbing him. According to the Times of India report, the accused was apprehended shortly after the attack and taken into custody for questioning. Ahmedabad Shocker: Robber Stabs Man to Death, Injures Woman in Car After Birthday Celebration Near Narmada Canal; Investigation Underway.

Police officials revealed that Rathod had been friends with the accused’s wife, who worked with him at a fast-food outlet. On the day of the incident, Rathod visited her home while her husband was away, which reportedly triggered the violent confrontation upon the husband’s unexpected return. Investigators are probing the dynamics between the three individuals to understand the events leading up to the attack. Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

ACP Krunal Desai of Ahmedabad City I-Division confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway, including examining prior disputes or threats between Rathod and the accused. Authorities are also collecting witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events. Police have assured that strict legal action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).