A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in the desert sector in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday, March 12. The Tejas fighter jet crash occurred during an operational training sortie. The pilot of the Tejas jet managed to eject before the crash. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. More details awaited. IAF Plane Crash in West Bengal: AJT Hawk Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Kalaikunda, No Casualty or Damage to Property.

IAF Aircraft Crash

VIDEO | An aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/py2Bdt9wXf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Tejas Jet Crashes

One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 12, 2024

