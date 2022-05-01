Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that if Uniform Civil Code doesn't get implemented in the country then the polygamy system will continue. "A man will marry 3-4 times, curtailing the fundamental rights of a woman," he said. Sarma said that the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim women.

Check tweet:

If Uniform Civil Code doesn't get implemented, polygamy system will continue; a man will marry 3-4 times, curtailing the fundamental rights of a woman. Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim women: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/32NCLyAxDx — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

