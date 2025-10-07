The Kerala High Court recently said that the ill-treatment of children by a spouse constitutes mental cruelty towards the other spouse and can be a valid ground for dissolution of marriage under Section 10(1)(x) of the Divorce Act, 1869. The division bench of Justice Sathish Ninan and Justice P Krishna Kumar observed while dismissing the wife's appeal against a Family Court judgment granting divorce to the husband on the ground of cruelty, while partly allowing her revision petition seeking enhanced maintenance. According to a report in Live Law, the case arose from a marriage solemnised in 2006 under Christian law. The husband, who is employed at a US military base in Afghanistan, sought divorce alleging that his wife mistreated his two minor children from his first marriage, neglected his ailing father, and subjected the family to continuous harassment. The man further claimed that his wife attempted suicide and resorted to acts of sorcery against the children. Kerala High Court Upholds Conviction and Life Sentence of Man Who Attacked Wife, His 4 Children With Acid; Directs State To Pay INR 3 Lakh Each to the Victims.

Kerala High Court Dismisses Woman's Plea Against Family Court Judgement Granting Divorce to Husband

— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 7, 2025

