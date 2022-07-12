As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning issued an orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. "For the next 24 hours- moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the IMD said.

Check tweet:

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. For the next 24 hours- moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

