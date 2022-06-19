All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday, June 20. In the wake of Bharat Bandh called by certain organisations, the authorities have come up with the decision to keep schools shut for tomorrow as a precautionary measure. Secretary Education Department of Jharkhand, Rajesh Sharma said that "In the wake of Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure."

In the wake of Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure: Rajesh Sharma, Secretary Education Department, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)