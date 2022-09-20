On reports of no further financial support from India, The High Commission of India, in Srilanka's Capital Colombo, said that India has also advocated to other bilateral and multilateral partners supporting Sri Lanka expeditiously in its current economic difficulties. Further it was mentioned that India continues to support the Crisis-hit country by promoting investments in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka apart from the ongoing bilateral development cooperation that cumulatively totals about US$ 3.5 billion.

Check ANI's tweet:

