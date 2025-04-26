In the latest development in the Pahalgam Terror Attack, The Resistance Front (TRF), the shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has denied its role in the terrorists attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The deadly terror attack has claimed 26 lives so far. Earlier this week, TRF had claimed responsibility for the ghastly Pahalgam Terror Attack, which took place in the Baisaran meadows of Anantnag district on April 22. However, TRF has now issued a statement denying its involvement. "TRF unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty," the terror outfit said. It further said that an unauthorised message was posted from one of their digital platforms claiming responsibility after the Pahalgam terror attack. " ... It is part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance," the banned organisation stated. What Is The Resistance Front? Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Group Offshoot Behind Attack on Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam That Reportedly Killed 26.

TRF Denies Involvement in Pahalgam Terror Attack

TRF - which is essentially Lashkar E Tayyiba with name change - has been asked by their boss in Rawalpindi Asim Munir to withdraw order which accepted the Pahalgam Terror attack killing 26 Indians. During Pulwama, Pakistan Army attempted similar strategy. Can’t fool the world! pic.twitter.com/chiZJNmHaL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 26, 2025

