Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, accused of several terrorist attacks in India, has now been declared as UN-listed terrorist by India. He is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Abdul Rehman Makki, the deputy chief of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, had been blacklisted as a global terrorist by the United Nations just days ago. Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar, IS Recruitment Chief, Declared Terrorist by Home Ministry Under Unlawful Activities Act.

Abdul Rehman Makki Declared UN-Listed Terrorist by India:

India lists Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a UN-listed terrorist. pic.twitter.com/NJwDH6mdaM — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

