A video surfaced online shows a man insisting on speaking Hindi when asked to speak Marathi. "Hindi hi bolenge," the man is heard saying. The video is said to be from Maharashtra's Pune. It is reported that the incident occurred at a D-Mart store in Pune's Wagholi area. The viral clip shows the man and his wife standing in the checkout queue at the D-Mart store in Wagholi. As the video moves further, a man is seen asking him to speak Marathi. "Hindi hi bolenge (I will speak Hindi only)," he replies. The video also shows the other man directing him to speak Marathi again to which he says, "Nahi bolte (I won't speak)." "Social media pe dalo...ye galat tarika hai tumhara...(Post it on social media...this is wrong)," he adds. Following the argument, a scuffle is seen breaking out between the two men as others try to stop the fight. "Mere se bina puche ye video nahi bana sakta (He cannot make the video without my consent)," the man is heard saying. ‘Tumne Kharid Ke Rakha Hai Kya Maharashtra’: Airtel Employee Refuses To Speak in Marathi in Mumbai, Sparks Row; Video Goes Viral.

Man Insists On Speaking Hindi in Pune

