India Reports 2,61,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,501 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Spike Since Outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic:

India reports 2,61,500 new #COVID19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,47,88,109 Active cases: 18,01,316 Total recoveries: 1,28,09,643 Death toll: 1,77,150 Total vaccination: 12,26,22,590 pic.twitter.com/poAunmqGzW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

