India reports 4,03,738 new #COVID19 cases, 3,86,444 discharges, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,22,96,414 Total discharges: 1,83,17,404 Death toll: 2,42,362 Active cases: 37,36,648 Total vaccination: 16,94,39,663 pic.twitter.com/m00jtZZhwY — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

