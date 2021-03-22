COVID-19 Cases in India:

India reports 46,951 new #COVID19 cases, 21,180 recoveries and 212 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,16,46,081 Total recoveries: 1,11,51,468 Active cases: 3,34,646 Death toll: 1,59,967 Total vaccination: 4,50,65,998 pic.twitter.com/cPgjpOh3xv — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

